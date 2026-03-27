On March 27, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with Ukrainian military experts who have been actively working and sharing their combat experience in Saudi Arabia for over a week.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's unique expertise and technologies are highly valued, showcasing the country's active role in international defense collaborations.
- Zelenskyy's gratitude towards the experts and emphasis on supporting partners in defending independence underscores Ukraine's strategic approach to security alliances.
Ukrainian experts influence the course of the war in the Middle East
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to Ukrainian specialists for their high-quality and active work.
According to Zelensky, there is a list of specific things that Kyiv is able to successfully implement together with its allies.
The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that even in just a few days, our experts managed to significantly share their experience and demonstrate how civilian lives and infrastructure are protected in Ukraine.
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