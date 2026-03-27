Zelenskyy met with Ukrainian military experts in the Middle East

On March 27, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with Ukrainian military experts who have been actively working and sharing their combat experience in Saudi Arabia for over a week.

Ukrainian experts influence the course of the war in the Middle East

The guys reported on the team's initial results and conclusions at both the operational and broader levels. The main task of our experts in protecting the skies in this region is to identify problematic issues and determine what changes are needed to strengthen the protection of people and lives from Iranian "shaheeds" and missiles. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to Ukrainian specialists for their high-quality and active work.

According to Zelensky, there is a list of specific things that Kyiv is able to successfully implement together with its allies.

The Ukrainian leader drew attention to the fact that even in just a few days, our experts managed to significantly share their experience and demonstrate how civilian lives and infrastructure are protected in Ukraine.