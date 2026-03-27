Trump confirmed the possibility of redirecting weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East
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Politics
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Trump confirmed the possibility of redirecting weapons for Ukraine to the Middle East

The White House
The war in the Middle East is depleting American weapons stocks
Читати українською

US leader Donald Trump has reacted for the first time to media reports about the possibility of redirecting US weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East. He acknowledged that this is indeed possible.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump emphasizes the vastness of American ammunition stocks, highlighting the practice of redistributing weapons from various locations worldwide.
  • Despite the redirection debates, Trump reiterates his commitment to ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

The war in the Middle East is depleting American weapons stocks

The head of the White House officially confirmed to reporters that the United States regularly redirects its own weapons from different parts of the world.

According to Donald Trump, American ammunition stocks are truly huge.

We have them in other countries, for example, in Germany and all over Europe. We have, you know, a lot of them. And we sometimes take them from one place and use them for another.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this background, the American leader once again began to complain that the team of former US President Joe Biden was allocating "too much" money to aid Ukraine.

Trump is glad that recently NATO, not the US, has been paying for the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

He (Biden — ed.) allocated $350 billion — too much, too much. And now we're selling it to NATO. We're selling it to NATO, and they're probably giving it to Ukraine for the most part, I think they're giving it to Ukraine, but we're getting paid for everything we give, we're not giving anything else away," the White House chief said.

In addition, Trump assured that he had not given up on his intention to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

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