Air defense neutralized 93 out of 102 Russian UAVs

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 102 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- Enemy drones flew from multiple directions, including Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Gvardiyske, prompting a swift response from Ukrainian defenders.
- The successful defense highlights the importance of air defense systems in protecting Ukrainian airspace and ensuring the safety of civilians.
Ukraine's air defense repels another Russian attack
This time, enemy drones flew from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
According to the latest data, about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-