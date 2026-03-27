Air defense neutralized 93 out of 102 Russian UAVs

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of March 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 102 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.

Ukraine's air defense repels another Russian attack

This time, enemy drones flew from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Gvardiyske — the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

According to the latest data, about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 93 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

9 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 8 locations, as well as downed UAVs (fragments) falling in 4 locations.