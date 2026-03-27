Russia attacked Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions — one person died, 13 were injured

Over the past 24 hours and the night of March 27, Russian invaders have been striking various regions of Ukraine. The largest number of casualties is reported in Kharkiv, where the enemy attacked a high-rise building.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine — what is known

Last night, the enemy again attacked the city of Kharkiv with strike drones.

This time the Russians targeted a 9-story residential building.

The impact caused partial damage to the interior structures and the balcony of the apartment on the top floor. There was no fire. Share

Units of the State Emergency Service, including rescuers-mountaineers, sappers, and psychologists, worked at the scene.

According to the latest reports, at least 9 people were injured.

In addition, it is reported that one person was killed and 4 more people were injured as a result of enemy strikes on the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions on March 26.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, officially confirmed that three civilians were injured as a result of attacks on the Polohivskyi and Zaporizhzhia districts.

The Russian army also struck critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas in the Kherson region.

There is known damage to two high-rise buildings and 10 private homes, an administrative building, a farm, warehouses, and private cars.