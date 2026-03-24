Russia is hunting for Ukrainian weapons makers' technology. Enemy's "wiretapping" seized in the office of the defense company TechEx
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Ukraine
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Russia is hunting for Ukrainian weapons makers' technology. Enemy's "wiretapping" seized in the office of the defense company TechEx

Russia has begun a “hunt” in the rear for the technologies of Ukrainian arms manufacturers
Читати українською
Source:  Channel 24

On the morning of March 24, in one of the offices of the Ukrainian defense company TechEx, in the office of the chief engineer, special equipment of Russian special services was found, including a “wiretapping device.” The leak of secret data and technologies was prevented thanks to the joint efforts of the company team and the Counterintelligence Department of the SBU.

Points of attention

  • The incident highlights the ongoing threat of foreign intelligence operations targeting Ukraine's defense capabilities, emphasizing the need for enhanced security measures and vigilance.
  • The collaboration between TechEx and the SBU showcases the importance of swift action and information sharing in defending against attempts to compromise national security.

Russia has begun a “hunt” in the rear for the technologies of Ukrainian arms manufacturers

As the SBU Counterintelligence Department managed to find out, Russian special services were doing everything possible to get to:

  • design documentation;

  • engineering developments;

  • logistics routes;

  • component supply chains;

  • information about partners;

  • data on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine that use TechEx products.

However, the SBU was able to prevent the leak of important secret data because it warned the company about the enemy's plans in advance.

Moreover, we managed to implement a set of joint counterintelligence measures aimed at disinforming Russian special services.

As part of this plan, the enemy received unreliable data over a long period of time.

Simply put, we have been feeding them shit for a long time. We are a team that was originally created by the military to meet the needs of the military. Therefore, it is especially difficult for us to admit the fact that the KGB methods work, they are still effective. The enemy is playing a dirty, highly skilled game and our own forces are no longer enough. Our security system has several levels, takes into account all the latest available updates and constant work with personnel, but we are not counterintelligence and do not have the resources and means that they have, - says the TechEx statement.

In fact, the point is that the Counterintelligence Department of the SBU neutralized not only an isolated attempt at technical infiltration, but also disrupted a large-scale intelligence operation by the Russian Federation, which could have had serious consequences for the country's defense capabilities.

In light of recent events, TechEx has decided to address all its colleagues working in Ukraine:

We urge our colleagues not to delay, to “check their watches”, to conduct additional checks and update access levels. Unfortunately, it is possible that similar “surprises” are already present in your offices. We are open to sharing our own experience, contact us, because we all work with one goal — for the victory of Ukraine.

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