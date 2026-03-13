The SBU saved the life of Andriy Biletsky — he was ordered by the Russian special services

On March 13, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to detain a UAV operator recruited by the Russian special services, who was preparing a missile and bomb strike on the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky.
- The SBU's proactive measures led to the timely detection and apprehension of the 'mole' before any harm could be inflicted.
- The suspect is facing severe legal consequences, including life imprisonment and property confiscation, under the laws of Ukraine.
SBU foils Russia's new insidious plan
To correct the air attack, Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade carrying out missions in the Kharkiv region.
The traitor did everything possible to obtain information about the time and place of Andriy Biletsky's arrival at the position of his unit.
The enemy agent used access to official information and also tried to covertly ask for "classified" information from colleagues.
In addition, the traitor had to "leak" the location of his brigade's headquarters and training center to the Russian invaders, on which the enemy was preparing a separate attack.
The SBU was able to successfully work ahead of time and detect the Russian "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities.
As part of the final stage of the special operation, the traitor was detained on the territory of the garrison.
He had a smartphone with him, from which he kept in touch with Russian criminals.
