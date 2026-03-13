The SBU saved the life of Andriy Biletsky — he was ordered by the Russian special services
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The SBU saved the life of Andriy Biletsky — he was ordered by the Russian special services

Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)
SBU foils Russia's new insidious plan
Читати українською

On March 13, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to detain a UAV operator recruited by the Russian special services, who was preparing a missile and bomb strike on the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky.

Points of attention

  • The SBU's proactive measures led to the timely detection and apprehension of the 'mole' before any harm could be inflicted.
  • The suspect is facing severe legal consequences, including life imprisonment and property confiscation, under the laws of Ukraine.

SBU foils Russia's new insidious plan

To correct the air attack, Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade carrying out missions in the Kharkiv region.

The traitor did everything possible to obtain information about the time and place of Andriy Biletsky's arrival at the position of his unit.

The enemy agent used access to official information and also tried to covertly ask for "classified" information from colleagues.

Using his official knowledge, the serviceman began transmitting military data that could help the Russian side adjust strikes and plan combat operations, the UCP reported.

In addition, the traitor had to "leak" the location of his brigade's headquarters and training center to the Russian invaders, on which the enemy was preparing a separate attack.

The SBU was able to successfully work ahead of time and detect the Russian "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities.

As part of the final stage of the special operation, the traitor was detained on the territory of the garrison.

He had a smartphone with him, from which he kept in touch with Russian criminals.

SBU investigators informed the "mole" of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The perpetrator is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
SBU and SOU hit Russian ships in Novorossiysk
Ukraine's new attack on the Russian fleet - what are the consequences?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?