The SBU saved the life of Andriy Biletsky — he was ordered by the Russian special services

On March 13, the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed that it was able to detain a UAV operator recruited by the Russian special services, who was preparing a missile and bomb strike on the commander of the Third Army Corps, Andriy Biletsky.

SBU foils Russia's new insidious plan

To correct the air attack, Russian special services recruited a UAV operator from another brigade carrying out missions in the Kharkiv region.

The traitor did everything possible to obtain information about the time and place of Andriy Biletsky's arrival at the position of his unit.

The enemy agent used access to official information and also tried to covertly ask for "classified" information from colleagues.

Using his official knowledge, the serviceman began transmitting military data that could help the Russian side adjust strikes and plan combat operations, the UCP reported. Share

In addition, the traitor had to "leak" the location of his brigade's headquarters and training center to the Russian invaders, on which the enemy was preparing a separate attack.

The SBU was able to successfully work ahead of time and detect the Russian "mole" at the initial stage of his espionage activities.

As part of the final stage of the special operation, the traitor was detained on the territory of the garrison.

He had a smartphone with him, from which he kept in touch with Russian criminals.