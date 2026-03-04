SBU and SOU hit Russian ships in Novorossiysk
Ukraine
SBU and SOU hit Russian ships in Novorossiysk

Ukraine's new attack on the Russian fleet - what are the consequences?
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

On the night of March 2, the Security Service of Ukraine, in collaboration with the Defense Forces, carried out a successful attack on the seaport in Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Territory, Russia. Several enemy ships were hit at once.

  • The Novorossiysk Sea Port, the largest in Russia and a key Black Sea port, faced significant disruption due to the attack, impacting maritime operations.
  • Russian military bloggers are sharing information online about the attack, highlighting the strategic importance of Novorossiysk Sea Port and the severity of the damage inflicted.

Ukraine's new attack on the Russian fleet — what are the consequences?

Ukrainian journalists learned about the details of the operation from their insiders in the SBU.

Thus, it became known that the Defense Forces hit the naval minesweeper "Valentyn Pikul".

Moreover, the anti-submarine ships "Eisk" and "Kasimov" were seriously damaged.

According to anonymous sources, enemy troops suffered losses in personnel.

According to the latest data, three Russian sailors were killed and 14 others were injured.

The attack also hit the 30N6E2 guidance radar of the S-300PMU-2 "Favorit" complex, the Pantsir-S2 SAM system, and six of the seven oil tankers at the Sheskharis oil terminal. The fire in the port lasted all night.

Interestingly, Russian military bloggers are spreading information online about 5 Russian ships that Ukraine was able to hit.

Photo: screenshot

As mentioned earlier, the Novorossiysk Sea Port is one of the largest ports on the Black Sea, the largest port in Russia.

It is also considered the record holder among Russian ports for the length of the berthing line, which reaches 8.3 km.

