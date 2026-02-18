The SBU responded to Zaluzhny's statement about a "raid" by security forces in 2022
Ukraine
The SBU claims that they did not conduct searches at Zaluzhny's headquarters
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to the media that in 2022, their security officers did indeed visit Valery Zaluzhny's secret command post in Kyiv. Despite this, the SBU assures that there were no searches as such at the time, and Vasyl Malyuk and the then-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quickly found common ground.

Points of attention

  • No searches or investigative actions by the SBU took place at the address where Zaluzhny's command post was located.
  • The situation was promptly clarified between Vasyl Malyuk, Valeriy Zaluzhny, and the SBU press service, dispelling any misconceptions.

In a new interview, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny spoke about the conflict with the former head of the OPU Andriy Yermak.

According to the current ambassador, it broke out in September 2022, when SBU officers broke into the temporary military command post in Kyiv and searched it.

The special service assured journalists that during that period of time, the SBU was conducting investigative actions as part of another criminal proceeding aimed at combating organized crime at a large number of addresses.

At one of the addresses that appeared in the criminal proceedings, one of Valeriy Zaluzhny's secret spare command posts was recently located.

In fact, no searches or investigative actions by the SBU took place at this address, in addition, Vasyl Malyuk and Valeriy Zaluzhny communicated this immediately and personally, and the situation was clarified, the SBU press service claims.

Politics
Ukraine
Politics
