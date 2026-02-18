The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to the media that in 2022, their security officers did indeed visit Valery Zaluzhny's secret command post in Kyiv. Despite this, the SBU assures that there were no searches as such at the time, and Vasyl Malyuk and the then-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine quickly found common ground.

The SBU claims that they did not conduct searches at Zaluzhny's headquarters

In a new interview, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny spoke about the conflict with the former head of the OPU Andriy Yermak.

According to the current ambassador, it broke out in September 2022, when SBU officers broke into the temporary military command post in Kyiv and searched it.

The special service assured journalists that during that period of time, the SBU was conducting investigative actions as part of another criminal proceeding aimed at combating organized crime at a large number of addresses.

At one of the addresses that appeared in the criminal proceedings, one of Valeriy Zaluzhny's secret spare command posts was recently located.