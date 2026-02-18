US to monitor ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the United States has agreed to join in monitoring a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, along with some other allies of Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy aims to resolve contentious issues directly with Putin, highlighting the need for cooperation and constructive signals in the peace process.
- American involvement in monitoring ceasefire seen as a positive step towards resolving the ongoing conflict in the region.
New results of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA
On February 18, the second meeting of the new round of negotiations began in Geneva.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy told about the progress achieved during this time.
The Head of State drew attention to the fact that it is the military who know perfectly well how to qualitatively monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of war.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the key factor in this matter is only political will.
According to Zelensky, all other technical details regarding monitoring will be revealed later by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, when he returns from Geneva.
