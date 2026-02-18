US to monitor ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the United States has agreed to join in monitoring a potential ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, along with some other allies of Kyiv.

New results of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA

On February 18, the second meeting of the new round of negotiations began in Geneva.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy told about the progress achieved during this time.

As for the content of the negotiations. First of all, you know, two directions: military and political. Here I want to say that all three sides in the military direction were constructive. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State drew attention to the fact that it is the military who know perfectly well how to qualitatively monitor the ceasefire and the cessation of war.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the key factor in this matter is only political will.

They (the negotiating parties — ed.), in principle, agreed on almost everything there. Monitoring will definitely involve the American side. I believe this is a constructive signal, — added the Ukrainian leader.

According to Zelensky, all other technical details regarding monitoring will be revealed later by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Hnatov, when he returns from Geneva.