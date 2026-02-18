Ukraine calls on the world to punish Lukashenko for his crimes

On February 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the imposition of strong sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko for his participation in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, on behalf of Ukraine, called on the international community to join in increasing pressure on the Putin ally.

Lukashenko's crimes must not go unpunished

Sibiga drew the world's attention to the fact that the Belarusian dictator is an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.

It is no secret that it was Lukashenko who provided Belarusian territory for the launch of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.

Moreover, he does not stop helping the Kremlin carry out aggression against peaceful Ukrainians: with resources, components, materials, circumvention of sanctions, and even a system of relay stations for controlling strike drones.

We call on partners to follow our example and ensure that Lukashenko is adequately pressured for his crimes alongside Putin, for his oppression of the Belarusian people, and for stealing opportunities and a future from generations of Belarusians. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also emphasized that Kyiv still does not lose hope for the European future of the Belarusian people.

However, this is only possible if the Lukashenko regime eventually falls.