Ukraine calls on the world to punish Lukashenko for his crimes

On February 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the imposition of strong sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko for his participation in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. Against this backdrop, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga, on behalf of Ukraine, called on the international community to join in increasing pressure on the Putin ally.
Points of attention
- Kyiv emphasizes the importance of ensuring Lukashenko faces consequences for his actions, alongside Putin, for oppressing Belarusians and obstructing their path to a better future.
- Despite the current situation, Ukraine remains hopeful for a democratic Belarus that aligns with the Lublin Triangle, aiming for a European path rather than being under the influence of the 'Russian world.'
Lukashenko's crimes must not go unpunished
Sibiga drew the world's attention to the fact that the Belarusian dictator is an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.
It is no secret that it was Lukashenko who provided Belarusian territory for the launch of a full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022.
Moreover, he does not stop helping the Kremlin carry out aggression against peaceful Ukrainians: with resources, components, materials, circumvention of sanctions, and even a system of relay stations for controlling strike drones.
The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also emphasized that Kyiv still does not lose hope for the European future of the Belarusian people.
However, this is only possible if the Lukashenko regime eventually falls.
