Russian oil exports may decrease significantly due to icing of the Baltic Sea
Category
Economics
Publication date

Russian oil exports may decrease significantly due to icing of the Baltic Sea

Weather conditions complicate Russian oil exports
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The Baltic Sea has just been hit by anomalous ice — the heaviest in 15 years. This has become a new serious challenge for the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as the export of “black gold” has once again come into question.

Points of attention

  • Russian authorities are struggling to address the situation due to the lack of tankers with reinforced hulls, causing further complications in the shipment of crude oil and fuel.
  • To stabilize the situation, Russia is deploying additional icebreakers to the Gulf of Finland in efforts to increase the fleet and facilitate oil export operations.

Weather conditions complicate Russian oil exports

This was reported by Bloomberg journalists, citing orders from port administrations and data from industry experts.

They point out that the Gulf of Finland, through which about 40% of Russian oil exports by sea pass, is currently almost completely covered in ice.

In addition, it is noted that the Primorsk oil terminal and the Vysotsk port have banned entry of non-ice-class vessels without individual icebreaker escort.

The chief weather forecaster of St. Petersburg, Alexander Kolesov, made a statement on this occasion.

He officially confirmed to the media that the area of glaciation continues to grow — such anomalous glaciation has not occurred in the last 15-16 years.

The Russian authorities cannot do anything in the current situation, because they simply lack tankers with reinforced hulls.

Overall, all this caused delays in the shipment of crude oil and fuel.

To stabilize the situation, Russia is transferring the icebreakers "Sibir" and "Murmansk" from the Arctic to increase the fleet in the Gulf of Finland to six units by the end of the month.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Billions of dollars worth of oil." US unloads Russian tanker
Trump boasts about the successful operation of his forces
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky ordered to organize a meeting with Putin in Geneva
Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's team has once again driven peace talks to a standstill
Putin is again hampering the peace process

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?