Zelensky ordered to organize a meeting with Putin in Geneva

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he had ordered his delegation at the peace talks to organize a future meeting at the level of Ukraine-US-Russian leaders in Geneva.
Points of attention
- Zelensky is open to troop withdrawal discussions, insisting on equivalent distance troop pullback by Russia and rejecting claims to sovereignty over the zone.
- Russian officials to consult with Moscow on territorial issue and return with a detailed position for further negotiations.
Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin
According to the Ukrainian leader, there is only one best way to achieve a breakthrough on the territorial issue — it is their tete-a-tete with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
That is why Zelensky said he instructed his team to organize a future meeting at the leadership level in Geneva.
According to media reports, US President Donald Trump's team is calling on Kyiv to withdraw its troops from those parts of the Donetsk region that they currently control.
Official Washington assures that after this, the specified territory will become a demilitarized "free economic zone."
The White House has not yet decided which country will have sovereignty over this territory.
According to Zelensky himself, he is ready to discuss the withdrawal of troops, but Russia must also withdraw its troops to an equivalent distance.
In addition, the President of Ukraine rejected Russia's claims to sovereignty over this zone.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-