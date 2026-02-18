Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky told reporters that he had ordered his delegation at the peace talks to organize a future meeting at the level of Ukraine-US-Russian leaders in Geneva.

Zelensky seeks meeting with Putin

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is only one best way to achieve a breakthrough on the territorial issue — it is their tete-a-tete with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

That is why Zelensky said he instructed his team to organize a future meeting at the leadership level in Geneva.

According to media reports, US President Donald Trump's team is calling on Kyiv to withdraw its troops from those parts of the Donetsk region that they currently control.

Official Washington assures that after this, the specified territory will become a demilitarized "free economic zone."

The White House has not yet decided which country will have sovereignty over this territory.

According to Zelensky himself, he is ready to discuss the withdrawal of troops, but Russia must also withdraw its troops to an equivalent distance.

In addition, the President of Ukraine rejected Russia's claims to sovereignty over this zone.