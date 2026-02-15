The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, has publicly accused Ukraine of political blackmailing Hungary by obstructing the operation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Fico lashed out at Ukraine with new accusations

The pro-Russian politician decided to share his dissatisfaction during a press conference with US State Department Secretary Marco Rubio in Bratislava.

Fico voiced the assumption that the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian oil through Ukraine to Hungary and Slovakia, could still be repaired after recent damage.

What is important to understand is that 2 weeks ago it was Russia that unexpectedly struck the infrastructure of the Druzhba oil pipeline, stopping the transit of oil.

Against this background, Fico began to speculate that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy might intentionally delay the restoration of supplies.

Kyiv's main goal, they say, is to force Viktor Orban to abandon his position on its membership in the European Union.

I perceive what is happening today around oil as political blackmail against Hungary because of Hungary's uncompromising position on Ukraine's membership in the EU. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

This is not the first time that a Putin ally has leveled accusations against Ukraine without any evidence in hand.