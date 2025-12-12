Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would under no circumstances support the EU's plan to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if this money is used for military purposes.

Fico again blocks important decisions regarding Ukraine

The pro-Russian politician officially warned European leaders that during the next EU meeting he is determined to block any decisions that involve financing Ukraine's military needs for 2026–2027.

Fico started lying again that Russia's war against Ukraine has no military solution.

In addition, he publicly accused the European Union of using the wrong strategy to end the fighting.

Continuing the war is just senseless murder without strengthening Ukraine's position in the event of peace negotiations. I will under no circumstances support any decision on financing Ukraine's military needs in which the Slovak Republic would participate. At the same time, I respect the sovereign right of each EU Member State to make a decision on this issue. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's associate, the key reason for his decision is "peace policy," which, he says, prohibits "voting for the allocation of tens of billions of euros for war."