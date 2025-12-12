140 billion euros for Ukraine. Fico announced his decision
Category
Economics
Publication date

140 billion euros for Ukraine. Fico announced his decision

Fico again blocks important decisions regarding Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would under no circumstances support the EU's plan to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if this money is used for military purposes.

Points of attention

  • Fico emphasizes on the need for strengthening Ukraine's position in peace negotiations rather than escalating the conflict.
  • Robert Fico's decision is driven by 'peace policy,' as he prohibits allocating huge sums for war according to Putin's associate.

Fico again blocks important decisions regarding Ukraine

The pro-Russian politician officially warned European leaders that during the next EU meeting he is determined to block any decisions that involve financing Ukraine's military needs for 2026–2027.

Fico started lying again that Russia's war against Ukraine has no military solution.

In addition, he publicly accused the European Union of using the wrong strategy to end the fighting.

Continuing the war is just senseless murder without strengthening Ukraine's position in the event of peace negotiations. I will under no circumstances support any decision on financing Ukraine's military needs in which the Slovak Republic would participate. At the same time, I respect the sovereign right of each EU Member State to make a decision on this issue.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to Putin's associate, the key reason for his decision is "peace policy," which, he says, prohibits "voting for the allocation of tens of billions of euros for war."

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the US's "compromise vision" regarding Donetsk region
Zelenskyy revealed the American vision
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: One of Russia's largest refineries burns after drone attack
Another huge refinery is on fire in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from three regions of Ukraine
What concessions is Trump seeking from Russia?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?