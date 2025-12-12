Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said that he would under no circumstances support the EU's plan to provide Ukraine with a reparations loan from frozen Russian assets if this money is used for military purposes.
Points of attention
- Fico emphasizes on the need for strengthening Ukraine's position in peace negotiations rather than escalating the conflict.
- Robert Fico's decision is driven by 'peace policy,' as he prohibits allocating huge sums for war according to Putin's associate.
Fico again blocks important decisions regarding Ukraine
The pro-Russian politician officially warned European leaders that during the next EU meeting he is determined to block any decisions that involve financing Ukraine's military needs for 2026–2027.
Fico started lying again that Russia's war against Ukraine has no military solution.
In addition, he publicly accused the European Union of using the wrong strategy to end the fighting.
According to Putin's associate, the key reason for his decision is "peace policy," which, he says, prohibits "voting for the allocation of tens of billions of euros for war."
