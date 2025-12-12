Zelenskyy revealed the US's "compromise vision" regarding Donetsk region
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed the US's "compromise vision" regarding Donetsk region

Zelenskyy revealed the American vision
Читати українською

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the US "compromise vision" for control over the Donetsk region, currently controlled by Ukraine, is that the Defense Forces withdraw from the region's territory, and Russian invaders do not enter there.

Points of attention

  • US proposes a 'free economic zone' while Russia suggests a 'demilitarized zone' for the region.
  • Continued dialogue is crucial to finding adequate solutions and monitoring progress in the conflict.

Zelenskyy revealed the American vision

According to the head of state, within the framework of peace negotiations, the territorial issue still remains unresolved.

That is why it is currently difficult for him to predict "what will happen in the documents in the end."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Russia wants to get the entire Donetsk region just like that — and Ukraine "does not accept" this.

The Americans are looking for some format. They discussed the issue of a "free economic zone." The Americans call it that, and the "Russians" call it a "demilitarized zone."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the position of official Kyiv is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces should remain where they are currently on the contact line.

Zelensky also added that Donald Trump's team sees and does not ignore the differences in the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation — which is why it is offering a "compromise."

We need to continue the conversation and try to find answers to all the questions so that everything is more adequate. For example, these guys moved 5 km, these guys also moved 5 km. If some moved 10 km, then the others also moved 10 km. Also, as is done in all wars, there should be some kind of monitoring.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The ICC blocked the cynical US demand against Russia
The ISS does not support the US approach
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We all lose." Czech President issues warning about Ukraine
Petr Pavel once again stood up for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump attacks Zelensky with new accusations
The White House
Trump again reproaches Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?