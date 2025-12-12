Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that the US "compromise vision" for control over the Donetsk region, currently controlled by Ukraine, is that the Defense Forces withdraw from the region's territory, and Russian invaders do not enter there.
Zelenskyy revealed the American vision
According to the head of state, within the framework of peace negotiations, the territorial issue still remains unresolved.
That is why it is currently difficult for him to predict "what will happen in the documents in the end."
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Russia wants to get the entire Donetsk region just like that — and Ukraine "does not accept" this.
According to the head of state, the position of official Kyiv is that the Ukrainian Defense Forces should remain where they are currently on the contact line.
Zelensky also added that Donald Trump's team sees and does not ignore the differences in the positions of Ukraine and the Russian Federation — which is why it is offering a "compromise."
