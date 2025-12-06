The International Criminal Court has made it clear that the investigation of all Russian war crimes in Ukraine will not be stopped by the US demand for a total amnesty for the aggressor country.

The ISS does not support the US approach

The position of the ICC was voiced by the Deputy Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, Najat Shamim Khan.

According to the latter, efforts to hold Russia accountable should occur even during the peace process, and not stop while it is ongoing.

For peace to be lasting and sustainable, there must be accountability," Najat Shamim Khan clearly emphasized.

Despite this, the ICC Deputy Prosecutor also clarified that the UN Security Council can "ask the court to postpone the case if it believes there is a possibility of concluding a peace agreement."

Khan points out that this will only be a "temporary stoppage" and not a permanent halt to the entire court process.

What is important to understand is that the first version of the new US “peace plan” provided for a total amnesty for Russia for all its war crimes in Ukraine.

This document outraged not only official Kyiv, but also all its allies, so it was rewritten several times.

Dictator Putin has already rejected the new peace plan between Ukraine and the United States.