Ukraine and the US revealed details of peace talks
Ukraine
Ukraine and the US revealed details of peace talks

Rustem Umerov
Umerov and Witkoff revealed details of negotiations
The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, and the US President's special representative, Stephen Witkoff, reported on the details of the negotiations to agree on a "peace plan" that should put an end to the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The recent discussions emphasized the need for Russia to show a serious commitment to long-term peace, including de-escalation measures to stop the killings.
  • The parties are set to continue negotiations to work towards concrete solutions that will put an end to the ongoing conflict and pave the way for a successful democratic future in Ukraine.

Umerov and Witkoff revealed details of negotiations

According to the NSDC Secretary, a new round of negotiations has been ongoing for the past two days.

At this stage of the peace process, the following were involved:

  • Trump's special envoy for peace, Stephen Witkoff,

  • son-in-law of the US president, Jared Kushner,

  • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov,

  • Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andriy Gnatov.

The focus of the parties this time was on advancing a realistic and effective path to achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

December 5 marked the 6th meeting of the parties in the last two weeks.

Umerov confirmed that Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees the protection of Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty, the security of Ukrainians, and forms a stable foundation for a successful democratic future.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian and American delegations discussed the results of the recent meeting between the Trump team and Russia, as well as specific solutions to end the war.

Witkoff himself made a statement on this matter:

Both sides agreed that real progress in reaching any agreement depends on Russia's willingness to demonstrate a serious commitment to long-term peace, including steps to de-escalate and stop the killings.

