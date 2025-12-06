Ukraine and the US revealed details of peace talks

The head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, and the US President's special representative, Stephen Witkoff, reported on the details of the negotiations to agree on a "peace plan" that should put an end to the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine.

Umerov and Witkoff revealed details of negotiations

According to the NSDC Secretary, a new round of negotiations has been ongoing for the past two days.

At this stage of the peace process, the following were involved:

Trump's special envoy for peace, Stephen Witkoff,

son-in-law of the US president, Jared Kushner,

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov,

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Andriy Gnatov.

The focus of the parties this time was on advancing a realistic and effective path to achieving a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.

December 5 marked the 6th meeting of the parties in the last two weeks.

Umerov confirmed that Ukraine's priority is a settlement that guarantees the protection of Ukraine's independence and state sovereignty, the security of Ukrainians, and forms a stable foundation for a successful democratic future. Share

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian and American delegations discussed the results of the recent meeting between the Trump team and Russia, as well as specific solutions to end the war.

Witkoff himself made a statement on this matter: