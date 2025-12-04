Illegal Russian President Vladimir Putin continued his threats against Ukraine and Europe in an interview with India Today. The dictator stated that he would "liberate" the territories of Donbas and the so-called Novorossiya by one means or another.

Putin threatens to continue the war against Ukraine

The bloody dictator insisted that Russia would liberate Donbas and Novorossia in any case — by military or other means.

Although he is again allegedly continuing work on Trump's "peace plan."

Russia has disagreed with some points of the US peace proposals for Ukraine, but this is a difficult task. The US has proposed breaking the 28 points of its peace plan "into 4 packages" and discussing them in this format. Share

Putin also stated that Russia was not going to return to the G8 and falsely noted that the G7's share in the global economy was decreasing year by year.

The meeting with Witkoff and Kushner was very useful. It took a long time because we had to go through every point of the peace proposals, which are based on previous discussions with Trump.

Trump is looking for ways to reach consensus in the Ukrainian settlement, but this is not an easy task.

Putin also cynically reported that the Russian Federation had suggested that Ukraine withdraw its troops from Donbas and not initiate military action, but Kyiv allegedly preferred to continue fighting.

And, of course, he lashed out at the Europeans for helping Ukraine.