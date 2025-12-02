As Politico learned, US President Donald Trump's team made it clear to the EU a few months ago that it intends to return frozen assets to the aggressor country, Russia, after signing a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Trump wants to have a decisive vote in the decision regarding Rosactivists

According to anonymous sources, members of the US president's team informed the EU's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan, about this.

Despite pressure from official Washington, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not going to give up the idea of using these assets to finance Ukraine.

Official Brussels was angered by a clause in Trump's 28-page plan that called for investing $100 billion in Russian assets in "US efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine," and the rest in creating a separate US-Russian fund.

EU authorities viewed this as an attempt by the White House to take some of the funds and share the rest with Putin.

The main problem still remains that Belgium supports Trump's position, considering asset confiscation an obstacle to a possible peaceful settlement.