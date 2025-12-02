Trump wants to return frozen Russian assets to Putin
Category
Economics
Publication date

Trump wants to return frozen Russian assets to Putin

Trump wants to have a decisive vote in the decision regarding Rosactivists
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

As Politico learned, US President Donald Trump's team made it clear to the EU a few months ago that it intends to return frozen assets to the aggressor country, Russia, after signing a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The clash between US and EU authorities over the handling of the frozen Russian assets highlights the diplomatic challenges in finding mutual agreement.
  • The controversy surrounding the proposed allocation of funds reflects the larger geopolitical tensions and conflicting interests between the parties involved.

Trump wants to have a decisive vote in the decision regarding Rosactivists

According to anonymous sources, members of the US president's team informed the EU's sanctions envoy, David O'Sullivan, about this.

Despite pressure from official Washington, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is not going to give up the idea of using these assets to finance Ukraine.

Official Brussels was angered by a clause in Trump's 28-page plan that called for investing $100 billion in Russian assets in "US efforts to rebuild and invest in Ukraine," and the rest in creating a separate US-Russian fund.

EU authorities viewed this as an attempt by the White House to take some of the funds and share the rest with Putin.

The main problem still remains that Belgium supports Trump's position, considering asset confiscation an obstacle to a possible peaceful settlement.

Journalists note that Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever may receive additional support in his refusal to agree to a "reparations loan" for Ukraine from the Donald Trump administration.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Will Putin discuss Trump's "peace plan" — Peskov's answer
Putin is allegedly ready for peace talks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin lied about the occupation of Vovchansk on the eve of Witkoff's visit
Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine
Putin is lying about the advancement of the Russian army at the front
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump has begun implementing his "dream scenario for Russia"
Putin is implementing his plans through Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?