Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has predicted that US leader Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end the Russian war could be a painful blow not only for Ukraine, but also for NATO.
Points of attention
- Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges believes Trump's actions could be a 'dream scenario for Russia' as it aligns with Putin's long-term objective of creating divisions in the transatlantic partnership.
- NATO members are warned about the potential consequences of Russia's political victory, which could lead to significant divisions in the transatlantic alliance.
Putin is implementing his plans through Trump
Foreign analysts believe that the new US "peace plan" could cause a split in NATO.
Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges expressed his opinion on this matter:
Journalists are convinced: the Russian dictator has long realized that he cannot defeat NATO troops in a full-scale war.
Putin cannot deny the fact that his soldiers are not capable of defeating even Ukrainian soldiers.
Therefore, the Kremlin leader's only plan at the moment is to defeat the Alliance in the political arena by undermining it from within.
