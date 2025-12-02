Trump has begun implementing his "dream scenario for Russia"

Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges has predicted that US leader Donald Trump's "peace plan" to end the Russian war could be a painful blow not only for Ukraine, but also for NATO.

Putin is implementing his plans through Trump

Foreign analysts believe that the new US "peace plan" could cause a split in NATO.

Retired US Army Lieutenant General Ben Hodges expressed his opinion on this matter:

This is a dream scenario for Russia. Since the Soviet Union, its goal has been to drive a wedge between the US and Europe. I think the reason Trump ignores Europe is because he sees Europe as insignificant. Share

Journalists are convinced: the Russian dictator has long realized that he cannot defeat NATO troops in a full-scale war.

Putin cannot deny the fact that his soldiers are not capable of defeating even Ukrainian soldiers.

Therefore, the Kremlin leader's only plan at the moment is to defeat the Alliance in the political arena by undermining it from within.