Battle for Pokrovsk. The commander of the DShV issued an important warning.
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Apostol, publicly warned Ukrainians, government representatives, and allies that the spread of statements that Pokrovsk is allegedly "lost" or surrounded by Russian troops demoralizes Ukrainian soldiers and also negatively affects the process of defending the city.

Points of attention

  • The commander questions the intentions behind spreading fabricated news and calls for accountability from those who contribute to undermining the efforts of soldiers and commanders on the front lines.
  • In the midst of the battle for Pokrovsk, Apostol's warning serves as a reminder of the critical role of accurate information and the impact of misinformation on the ongoing conflict.

The battle for Pokrovsk continues

Oleg Apostol and all defenders of the city cannot ignore what is currently happening in the information space.

First of all, rumors are actively spreading about hostilities in the Pokrovsk area, and sometimes there are claims that the city is already occupied by the Russian army.

According to the commander of the DShV, such fakes cause misunderstanding and questions among the military, who are directly responsible for the defense.

Why are you doing this? — asked Apostol and added that such fabricated news demotivates Ukrainian defense workers.

He reminds Ukrainians and allies that ill-considered public statements directly undermine the morale of subordinates.

I am a soldier and I don’t understand why you are doing this. You are influencing our soldiers, the commanders who are standing there on defense. The person who shouted that Pokrovsk was lost, where is she? Has she apologized, should she apologize, or shut up? We are at war, and with such actions you are harming us,” Apostol warned.

