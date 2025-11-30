Ukrainian soldiers broke forward in the Novopavlivske direction
Ukrainian soldiers broke forward in the Novopavlivske direction

What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recently able to advance in the Novopavlivske direction, namely north of the village of Filiya, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports successful strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, demonstrating Ukrainian defenders' capabilities.
  • Recent clashes and developments in the region underscore the ongoing military dynamics and the strategic positioning of Ukrainian and Russian forces.

According to American analysts, geolocation videos released on November 29 indicate that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently advanced north of Filia (south of Novopavlivka).

As for the advance of the Russian invaders, they managed to break through in the Kupyansk direction.

Geolocation video footage from November 28 shows that Russian forces recently launched a mechanized assault north of Petropavlivka (east of Kupyansk) and were able to advance.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian invaders have recently advanced in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area in the Donetsk region.

This is the central part of Pleshchiivka (southeast of Kostyantynivka).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian army.

