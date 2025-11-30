The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recently able to advance in the Novopavlivske direction, namely north of the village of Filiya, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Points of attention
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports successful strikes on areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, demonstrating Ukrainian defenders' capabilities.
- Recent clashes and developments in the region underscore the ongoing military dynamics and the strategic positioning of Ukrainian and Russian forces.
What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?
According to American analysts, geolocation videos released on November 29 indicate that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently advanced north of Filia (south of Novopavlivka).
As for the advance of the Russian invaders, they managed to break through in the Kupyansk direction.
In addition, it is indicated that the Russian invaders have recently advanced in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area in the Donetsk region.
This is the central part of Pleshchiivka (southeast of Kostyantynivka).
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that during the past day, missile troops and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian army.
