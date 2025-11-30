The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) officially confirmed that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were recently able to advance in the Novopavlivske direction, namely north of the village of Filiya, in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

What is known about the new successes of Ukrainian soldiers?

According to American analysts, geolocation videos released on November 29 indicate that the Ukrainian Defense Forces recently advanced north of Filia (south of Novopavlivka).

As for the advance of the Russian invaders, they managed to break through in the Kupyansk direction.

Geolocation video footage from November 28 shows that Russian forces recently launched a mechanized assault north of Petropavlivka (east of Kupyansk) and were able to advance. Share

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian invaders have recently advanced in the Kostyantynivka-Druzhkivka tactical area in the Donetsk region.

This is the central part of Pleshchiivka (southeast of Kostyantynivka).