The General Staff reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 29, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/30/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,172,860 (+1,160) people;

tanks — 11,386 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,672 (+14) units;

artillery systems — 34,740 (+7) units;

MLRS — 1,552 (+2) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,851 (+508) units;

cruise missiles — 4,024 (+29) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,512 (+49) units;

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 40 air strikes, used 38 missiles and dropped 110 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,813 attacks, including 59 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,033 kamikaze drones to destroy them.