The General Staff reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The General Staff reports on the colossal losses of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of November 30, 2025
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 29, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The use of multiple rocket launcher systems and kamikaze drones by the Ukrainian forces showcases their strategic military capabilities and determination in defending their territories.
  • The targeted areas of Kivsharivka, Mezhova, Sloviansk, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole, Ternuvaty, and Pryluky bore the brunt of recent aerial attacks, illustrating the widespread impact of the ongoing conflict.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,172,860 (+1,160) people;

  • tanks — 11,386 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,672 (+14) units;

  • artillery systems — 34,740 (+7) units;

  • MLRS — 1,552 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,851 (+508) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,024 (+29) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,512 (+49) units;

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 40 air strikes, used 38 missiles and dropped 110 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,813 attacks, including 59 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,033 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

Air strikes affected the areas of the settlements of Kivsharivka in Kharkiv region; Mezhova in Dnipropetrovsk region; Sloviansk in Donetsk region; Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole, Ternuvaty, and Pryluky in Zaporizhia region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air Defense confirms Russian ballistic missile hits on Ukrainian territory
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense reports on the results of the air battle with the Russian Federation
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: DIU showed how it punishes Kadyrov's supporters near Berdyansk
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
New DIU operation on TOT — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"The last peaceful summer." Macron responds to alarming predictions about war
France calls on Europe to assess the situation realistically

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?