According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on November 29, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- The use of multiple rocket launcher systems and kamikaze drones by the Ukrainian forces showcases their strategic military capabilities and determination in defending their territories.
- The targeted areas of Kivsharivka, Mezhova, Sloviansk, Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Hulyaipole, Ternuvaty, and Pryluky bore the brunt of recent aerial attacks, illustrating the widespread impact of the ongoing conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of November 30, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 11/30/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,172,860 (+1,160) people;
tanks — 11,386 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,672 (+14) units;
artillery systems — 34,740 (+7) units;
MLRS — 1,552 (+2) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 85,851 (+508) units;
cruise missiles — 4,024 (+29) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 68,512 (+49) units;
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 40 air strikes, used 38 missiles and dropped 110 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 3,813 attacks, including 59 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,033 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-