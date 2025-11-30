Air Defense confirms Russian ballistic missile hits on Ukrainian territory
Air Defense confirms Russian ballistic missile hits on Ukrainian territory

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air Defense reports on the results of the air battle with the Russian Federation
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of November 29-30, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the TOT of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and 122 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types, and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Preliminary data shows that Ukrainian air defenses shot down/suppressed 104 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.
  • The ongoing conflict underscores the resilience and determination of the Ukrainian forces in defending their territory against Russian aggression.

Air Defense reports on the results of the air battle with the Russian Federation

A new enemy attack began at 7:00 p.m. on November 29.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 75 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 104 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile hits and 18 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at 2 locations.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

