Stubb made a disappointing prediction about the end of the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war is unlikely to be achieved until the spring of 2026. Against this background, he called on allies to continue supporting Ukraine, even despite high-profile corruption scandals.

Stubb doesn't believe the war will end soon

I'm not very optimistic about reaching a ceasefire or starting peace talks, at least this year. Alexander Stubb President of Finland

In his opinion, US President Donald Trump and European leaders should do everything possible to increase pressure on Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to change his strategic thinking.

Putin basically wants to deny the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and these goals have not changed since the war began almost four years ago, Stubb explained. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that there are 3 big issues on the way to ending the fighting:

security guarantees for Ukraine, the recovery of its economy, achieving "some understanding regarding territorial claims."