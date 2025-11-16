Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that a ceasefire in the Russian-Ukrainian war is unlikely to be achieved until the spring of 2026. Against this background, he called on allies to continue supporting Ukraine, even despite high-profile corruption scandals.
Points of attention
- Stubb emphasizes the importance of US and European leaders increasing pressure on Russia to change its objectives regarding Ukraine.
- Stubb highlights the need for Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address corruption scandals promptly to uphold the country's image.
Stubb doesn't believe the war will end soon
In his opinion, US President Donald Trump and European leaders should do everything possible to increase pressure on Russia and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to change his strategic thinking.
He also drew attention to the fact that there are 3 big issues on the way to ending the fighting:
security guarantees for Ukraine,
the recovery of its economy,
achieving "some understanding regarding territorial claims."
Against this background, Stubb emphasized that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy must deal with all possible corruption scandals, which significantly tarnish the country's image, as quickly as possible.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-