American leader Donald Trump once again called Russia's war against Ukraine a "bloody massacre," and added that he intends to end it as soon as possible.
Points of attention
- Trump points out the role of economic pressures on Russia, such as through oil sales, and expresses hope for a resolution while acknowledging the ongoing 'shame' of the situation.
- Despite previous successes in resolving conflicts, Trump underscores the challenge posed by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, calling it a 'bloody massacre.'
Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war
As reported by GB News , the US president once again reiterated that he had "settled eight wars" and "had one left."
He was referring to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which he calls a "horrible bloody massacre."
He also drew attention to the fact that there has not been such a large-scale war since World War II.
Against this background, the head of the White House voiced the prediction that the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine will soon end.
