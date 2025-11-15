"This is a disgrace." Trump made a new statement about Ukraine and Russia
"This is a disgrace." Trump made a new statement about Ukraine and Russia

Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war
Source:  online.ua

American leader Donald Trump once again called Russia's war against Ukraine a "bloody massacre," and added that he intends to end it as soon as possible.

  • Trump points out the role of economic pressures on Russia, such as through oil sales, and expresses hope for a resolution while acknowledging the ongoing 'shame' of the situation.
  • Despite previous successes in resolving conflicts, Trump underscores the challenge posed by the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, calling it a 'bloody massacre.'

Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

As reported by GB News , the US president once again reiterated that he had "settled eight wars" and "had one left."

He was referring to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which he calls a "horrible bloody massacre."

I thought it would be easier because I had solved some wars that had lasted, in one case, 32 years. And I solved it in two days. I'm very proud of that... The only thing I haven't done yet is Russia and Ukraine. This should never have started. This is a bloody massacre. This is a terrible bloody massacre.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

He also drew attention to the fact that there has not been such a large-scale war since World War II.

Against this background, the head of the White House voiced the prediction that the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine will soon end.

I hope it happens soon. We put a lot of pressure on them, you know, with India and oil, and India is getting out of it now, and others are getting out, because because Russia sells oil, they have the money to do something. But I think we will. But it's a shame," Trump added.

