American leader Donald Trump once again called Russia's war against Ukraine a "bloody massacre," and added that he intends to end it as soon as possible.

Trump has not abandoned his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war

As reported by GB News , the US president once again reiterated that he had "settled eight wars" and "had one left."

He was referring to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which he calls a "horrible bloody massacre."

I thought it would be easier because I had solved some wars that had lasted, in one case, 32 years. And I solved it in two days. I'm very proud of that... The only thing I haven't done yet is Russia and Ukraine. This should never have started. This is a bloody massacre. This is a terrible bloody massacre. Donald Trump President of the United States

He also drew attention to the fact that there has not been such a large-scale war since World War II.

Against this background, the head of the White House voiced the prediction that the war unleashed by the Russian Federation against Ukraine will soon end.