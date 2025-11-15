Ukrainian troops withdraw from Novovasylivske in Zaporizhia

On November 15, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian units were forced to withdraw from the settlement of Novovasylivske, located in the Zaporizhia direction, to more favorable positions for defense.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian soldiers are fighting fiercely to defend every meter of Ukrainian land, regrouping battle formations and changing the combat line configuration to save lives and ensure a more advantageous defense position.
- Efforts are underway to block the Russian advance and inflict combined fire damage on enemy forces as the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine continue their defensive operations.
How is the situation developing at the front?
According to Ukrainian soldiers, in Zaporizhia and the south of Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders continue assaults, massive artillery shelling, and fire strikes.
Thus, during November 14, about 40 combat clashes were recorded in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions.
Against this background, the enemy continues to attempt to infiltrate deep into Ukrainian defenses.
The Russian army carried out more than 350 attacks using 1,500 rounds of ammunition.
Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate almost 300 Russian soldiers and 58 units of military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems of various types, and light motor vehicles.
Currently, measures are continuing to block the Russian advance, as well as to inflict combined fire damage on enemy forces.
