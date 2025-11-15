Ukrainian troops withdraw from Novovasylivske in Zaporizhia

On November 15, the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian units were forced to withdraw from the settlement of Novovasylivske, located in the Zaporizhia direction, to more favorable positions for defense.

How is the situation developing at the front?

According to Ukrainian soldiers, in Zaporizhia and the south of Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian invaders continue assaults, massive artillery shelling, and fire strikes.

Thus, during November 14, about 40 combat clashes were recorded in the Oleksandrivka and Hulyaipil directions.

Against this background, the enemy continues to attempt to infiltrate deep into Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian army carried out more than 350 attacks using 1,500 rounds of ammunition.

Ukrainian soldiers managed to eliminate almost 300 Russian soldiers and 58 units of military equipment, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery systems of various types, and light motor vehicles.

Due to the regrouping of battle formations, a change in the configuration of the combat line, and in order to save the lives of servicemen, our units were withdrawn from the settlement of Novovasylivske to more advantageous positions for defense. Share

Map: DeepState

Currently, measures are continuing to block the Russian advance, as well as to inflict combined fire damage on enemy forces.