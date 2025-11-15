North Korea sharply reduced the supply of shells to Russia — what happened?

As the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine managed to find out, in 2025, North Korea more than halved its supply of shells to Russia. Moreover, it transferred obsolete ones to the aggressor country, because the Kim Jong-un regime had already exhausted its reserves.

North Korea will not be able to help Russia as before

Deputy Chief of the GUR Vadim Skibitsky draws attention to the fact that regular supplies of millions of artillery shells from the DPRK to Russia allowed it to maintain the intensity of fire on the battlefield last year.

In total, the volume of deliveries was 6.5 million artillery shells from 2023.

However, this year the situation changed dramatically, as their number more than halved — North Korea's reserves were finally exhausted.

According to GUR data, no shipments of shells from North Korea were recorded in September 2025, but some were recorded last month.

The main problem was that about 50% of the shells from the DPRK were so old that they were even sent to Russian factories for modernization.

Despite this, the Kim Jong-un regime has begun mass production of small, short-range FPV drones, as well as larger, medium-range drones.