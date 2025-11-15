Air defense neutralized 2 Kinzhal missiles and 91 drones during the Russian attack
Air defense neutralized 2 Kinzhal missiles and 91 drones during the Russian attack

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack
During the night of November 14-15, the Russian invaders carried out an attack with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region, as well as 135 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Despite the interception, the airspace is still under threat, urging the observance of safety rules.
  • Ukrainian soldiers remain vigilant and united in the face of ongoing enemy UAV presence.

Air defense reports repelling new Russian attack

This time, drones and missiles flew from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk — Russian Federation, Chauda Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

What is important to understand is that about 80 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

One missile and 41 strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (fragments) at four locations.

The attack continues, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

