The Russian Federation attacked the Dnipro and the region — what are the consequences?
Ukraine
The Russian Federation attacked the Dnipro and the region — what are the consequences?

Dnipropetrovsk region again under attack from Russia
Source:  Dnipropetrovsk State Administration

On the night of November 15, Russian invaders struck the Dnieper and the region. According to the latest reports, one man was killed and another was injured.

  • Communities in Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonogryhorivska, and Myrivska were terrorized by Russian occupiers, with casualties and property destruction reported.
  • The ongoing attacks highlight the severe threats faced by the local population and the urgent need for international attention and intervention.

Dnipropetrovsk region again under attack from Russia

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, Vladyslav Haivanenko, spoke about the consequences of the new Russian attacks.

According to the latter, at night the Russian army again bombed the Dnieper with drones. Against this background, several fires broke out in the city.

This time, the enemy damaged private businesses.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/25598

In addition, Russian invaders continue to terrorize the Nikopol region.

The enemy again used drones, carried out artillery and Grad MLRS attacks.

The following communities were under new attacks by the Russian army: Nikopol, Marhanetska, Chervonogryhorivska, and Myrivska.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/25598

The victim of the Russians was an elderly man.

A 65-year-old man died. An unused building and a car were set on fire. A private enterprise, a five-story building, private homes, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged, — reported Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Photo: dnipropetrovskaODA/25598

In addition, it is indicated that the Rozdorska and Pokrovska communities in the Sinelnyky region suffered from attacks by Russian occupiers.

The Russian army once again used strike drones. A 52-year-old man was injured. A cultural center and private homes were burned.

