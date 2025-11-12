Russia will lose at least $37 billion — Zelensky

As reported by the Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky, by the end of 2025, the aggressor country Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues. This happened due to increased pressure on the enemy from Ukraine and its allies.

Pressure on Russia is already bearing fruit

As the head of state noted, on November 12, he heard a report by the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleg Ivashchenko.

The latter officially confirmed to Volodymyr Zelensky that important results of pressure on Russia had been recorded.

This year, for the first time since the beginning of the war, a noticeable decrease in Russian oil production and processing has been recorded. Oil and gas revenues for the Russian budget are decreasing, and by the end of this year, Russia will lose at least $37 billion in budget oil and gas revenues. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, it is emphasized that Russian oil companies and the energy sector in general are losing tens of billions of dollars.

According to the Ukrainian leader, this makes it possible to slow down Putin's war machine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that both ordinary sanctions against the enemy and "Ukrainian long-range sanctions" have their effect.

The directions of our further sanctions pressure have also been determined. I thank all partners who are inflicting completely fair legal blows on the vessels of the Russian oil fleet — the Russians are already using fewer tankers.

Also in the focus of the meeting was the topic of returning home Ukrainian children who were abducted by Russians and important operations abroad.