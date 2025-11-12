The Southern Defense Forces officially confirmed that on November 11, Ukrainian soldiers were forced to withdraw from the settlement of Rivnopillya in the Zaporizhia region to more favorable lines.
Points of attention
- On November 12, Ukrainian soldiers successfully eliminated 58 Russian soldiers and wounded about 30 occupiers, halting the enemy's advance.
- Heavy fighting persists in multiple areas along the contact line, with Ukrainian Defense Forces inflicting damage on enemy forces.
What is happening in Zaporizhia
As Ukrainian soldiers note, fierce fighting is still taking place on this section of the front.
In the Oleksandrivske and Hulyaipil directions, the Russian army continues massive shelling, and is also increasing assault operations in the area of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zeleny Gay, Rivnopillya, Pavlovka, Vorone, Stepove, and Novopavlivske.
Over the past 24 hours, 25 combat clashes took place on the front.
During the assaults, the enemy traditionally suffered serious losses. Thus, on November 12, Ukrainian soldiers managed to destroy 58 Russian soldiers, and about 30 more occupiers were wounded.
As of November 12, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to inflict damage on enemy forces.
Heavy fighting also continues in other areas of the contact line in these directions.
