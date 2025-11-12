On November 12, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that Ukrainian troops successfully attacked the infrastructure of Stavrolien LLC in Budenovsk, Russia, and an ammunition depot in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the new operations were carried out with the aim of reducing the production capacity of petrochemical products for the needs of the military-industrial complex of the Russian army.

Units of Ukrainian troops carried out powerful attacks on the infrastructure of Stavrolien LLC (Budenovsk, Stavropol Territory, Russian Federation).

The plant has a full cycle of hydrocarbon processing and produces polymers for the production of composite materials, body parts, seals and insulation for various types of Russian army equipment. Among other things, it also produces components for UAVs.

After the attack, a series of explosions erupted, and a fire broke out in the area of the target.

Also, an ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied territory in the settlement of Novy Svit, Donetsk region, came under attack by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

All consequences of the attack are currently being investigated and will be announced later.