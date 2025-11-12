Ukraine hits 3 Russian army command and observation posts

During November 11, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Ukrainian defenders successfully attacked 2 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, 3 command and observation posts, a warehouse for storing unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as 3 other important objects of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of November 12, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 11/12/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,154,180 (+1,000) people

tanks — 11,342 (+0) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,556 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 34,379 (+13) units.

MLRS — 1,540 (+1) units.

Air defense systems — 1,240 (+1) units.

aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

helicopters — 347 (+0) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 79,804 (+162) units.

cruise missiles — 3,926 (+0) units.

ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

submarines — 1 (+0) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 67,123 (+87) units.

special equipment — 3,994 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 44 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,080 attacks, 109 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 3,965 kamikaze drones to destroy them.