Watch: How Ukrainian interceptor drones work

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed unique footage of combat use of Ukrainian-made interceptor drones. They are involved in the effective destruction of Russian drones that attack Ukraine daily.
Points of attention
- The Ministry of Defense confirms the contracting of all production capacities for interceptors and seeks closer cooperation with partners for joint production and scaling capabilities.
- President Zelenskyy's dedication to advancing interceptor drone technology underscores Ukraine's commitment to enhancing defense capabilities and protecting its airspace.
Zelenskyy showed how interceptor drones work
Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that almost every night, sky defenders do everything possible to repel Russian air attacks as effectively as possible.
Against this background, the head of state promised that Ukraine will definitely continue to develop and improve the technology of interceptor drones, as well as actively train crews.
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the Ministry of Defense is contracting all production capacities for interceptors.
