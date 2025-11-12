Watch: How Ukrainian interceptor drones work

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed unique footage of combat use of Ukrainian-made interceptor drones. They are involved in the effective destruction of Russian drones that attack Ukraine daily.

Zelenskyy showed how interceptor drones work

Volodymyr Zelenskyy draws attention to the fact that almost every night, sky defenders do everything possible to repel Russian air attacks as effectively as possible.

And together with electronic warfare units, army aviation, and mobile fire groups, the results of interceptor drones are already significantly increasing: since the beginning of the month, there have been over 150, and there were some downed this night. And there will be more. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, the head of state promised that Ukraine will definitely continue to develop and improve the technology of interceptor drones, as well as actively train crews.

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the Ministry of Defense is contracting all production capacities for interceptors.