Russia attacked Ukraine with over 120 drones
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of November 11-12, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 121 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense was able to neutralize 90 enemy targets.

Points of attention

  • Various defense units collaborated to repel the enemy air attack, including aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, and electronic warfare teams.
  • The ongoing conflict showcases the resilience and unity of Ukrainian defenders in the face of aggression.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

Another enemy air attack began at 7:00 PM on November 12.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, south, and center of the country.

31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders.

