Russia attacked Ukraine with over 120 drones

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, during the night of November 11-12, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 121 Shahed, Gerbera and other types of attack UAVs. The air defense was able to neutralize 90 enemy targets.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — first details

Another enemy air attack began at 7:00 PM on November 12.

This time, the drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 70 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 90 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east, south, and center of the country. Share

31 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at one location.