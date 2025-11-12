"We are ready." Putin's team publicly addressed Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has once again begun publicly lying about being ready to "continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side" to end the war.

Points of attention

  • Despite Moscow's proposals for peace talks, the Ukrainian side has not responded positively, exposing the deceptive tactics of the Russian regime.
  • Putin's henchman's manipulative statements highlight the lack of genuine intentions for peace from the Russian side.

The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks

This time, this was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Russia in Turkey, Alexei Ivanov.

"The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that we are ready to continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, with the Ukrainian delegation," he cynically noted.

Ivanov also pointed to the unchanged position of official Ankara on this issue.

As is known, the team of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan constantly repeats that the Istanbul venue remains at the disposal of Kyiv and Moscow.

"This door remains open for us. If political will is shown on the part of Kyiv, we are ready for such negotiations at any time," Putin's henchman lies.

In addition, Ivanov recalled that the Russian dictator's team submitted a number of its own proposals during previous rounds of negotiations.

"A number of initiatives have been voiced, including the creation of three online working groups. Unfortunately, we have not yet received a positive response to these initiatives from the Ukrainian side," the Russian diplomat laments.

