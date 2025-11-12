Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has once again begun publicly lying about being ready to "continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side" to end the war.
Points of attention
- Despite Moscow's proposals for peace talks, the Ukrainian side has not responded positively, exposing the deceptive tactics of the Russian regime.
- Putin's henchman's manipulative statements highlight the lack of genuine intentions for peace from the Russian side.
The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks
This time, this was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Russia in Turkey, Alexei Ivanov.
Ivanov also pointed to the unchanged position of official Ankara on this issue.
As is known, the team of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan constantly repeats that the Istanbul venue remains at the disposal of Kyiv and Moscow.
In addition, Ivanov recalled that the Russian dictator's team submitted a number of its own proposals during previous rounds of negotiations.
