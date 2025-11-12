Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has once again begun publicly lying about being ready to "continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side" to end the war.

The Kremlin is again simulating readiness for peace talks

This time, this was stated by the temporary charge d'affaires of Russia in Turkey, Alexei Ivanov.

"The Russian side has repeatedly emphasized that we are ready to continue direct negotiations with the Ukrainian side, with the Ukrainian delegation," he cynically noted. Share

Ivanov also pointed to the unchanged position of official Ankara on this issue.

As is known, the team of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan constantly repeats that the Istanbul venue remains at the disposal of Kyiv and Moscow.

"This door remains open for us. If political will is shown on the part of Kyiv, we are ready for such negotiations at any time," Putin's henchman lies. Share

In addition, Ivanov recalled that the Russian dictator's team submitted a number of its own proposals during previous rounds of negotiations.