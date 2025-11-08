"It's impossible to win." NATO Secretary General issues clear warning to Putin

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is determined that in the future, members of the bloc will more actively emphasize their own nuclear capabilities to deter rivals, primarily Russia.
Points of attention
- In 2024, Rutte called for dismissing Putin's nuclear threats, emphasizing the lack of evidence for potential nuclear weapon use in the context of aiding Ukraine.
- Rutte's warnings to Putin serve as a reminder of the critical role of NATO's nuclear capabilities in ensuring global security and stability.
Rutte publicly addressed Putin
The NATO Secretary General believes that Alliance members should talk more to their own people about nuclear deterrence, "so that they understand how it contributes to our common security."
He also recalled that NATO's nuclear deterrence is "the highest guarantee of our security."
According to Rutte, everything possible must be done to ensure that it remains reliable, safe and effective.
It is worth noting that in 2024, Mark Rutte called for ignoring dictator Putin's nuclear threats in the context of helping Ukraine.
At the time, he claimed that he saw no signs of the possible use of nuclear weapons.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-