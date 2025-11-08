"It's impossible to win." NATO Secretary General issues clear warning to Putin
Rutte publicly addressed Putin
Source:  Welt am Sonntag

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is determined that in the future, members of the bloc will more actively emphasize their own nuclear capabilities to deter rivals, primarily Russia.

  • In 2024, Rutte called for dismissing Putin's nuclear threats, emphasizing the lack of evidence for potential nuclear weapon use in the context of aiding Ukraine.
  • Rutte's warnings to Putin serve as a reminder of the critical role of NATO's nuclear capabilities in ensuring global security and stability.

The NATO Secretary General believes that Alliance members should talk more to their own people about nuclear deterrence, "so that they understand how it contributes to our common security."

When Russia uses dangerous and uncompromising nuclear rhetoric, our peoples should know that there is no reason to panic, as NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent to preserve the peace.

He also recalled that NATO's nuclear deterrence is "the highest guarantee of our security."

According to Rutte, everything possible must be done to ensure that it remains reliable, safe and effective.

And Putin must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged, the NATO Secretary General warned.

It is worth noting that in 2024, Mark Rutte called for ignoring dictator Putin's nuclear threats in the context of helping Ukraine.

At the time, he claimed that he saw no signs of the possible use of nuclear weapons.

