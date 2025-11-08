"It's impossible to win." NATO Secretary General issues clear warning to Putin

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is determined that in the future, members of the bloc will more actively emphasize their own nuclear capabilities to deter rivals, primarily Russia.

Rutte publicly addressed Putin

The NATO Secretary General believes that Alliance members should talk more to their own people about nuclear deterrence, "so that they understand how it contributes to our common security."

When Russia uses dangerous and uncompromising nuclear rhetoric, our peoples should know that there is no reason to panic, as NATO has a powerful nuclear deterrent to preserve the peace. Mark Rutte NATO Secretary General

He also recalled that NATO's nuclear deterrence is "the highest guarantee of our security."

According to Rutte, everything possible must be done to ensure that it remains reliable, safe and effective.

And Putin must know that a nuclear war cannot be won and should never be waged, the NATO Secretary General warned. Share

It is worth noting that in 2024, Mark Rutte called for ignoring dictator Putin's nuclear threats in the context of helping Ukraine.