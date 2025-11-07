German general warns of Russian invasion of NATO at any moment
German general warns of Russian invasion of NATO at any moment

NATO must prepare for different scenarios
Source:  Reuters

German Lieutenant General Alexander Sollfranck is convinced that Russia is capable of carrying out a limited attack on NATO territory at any time. According to him, the Kremlin's decisions will depend on the position of Western leaders.

According to Alexander Zolfrank, in general, this may be a local attack by the Russian Federation on the Alliance near the borders of the aggressor country.

He also noted that this could happen as early as tomorrow.

Small, fast, regionally limited (attack — ed.), nothing big — Russia is too tied to Ukraine for that, — the German lieutenant general emphasized.

Zolfrank also believes that Russia could launch a full-scale attack on 32 NATO member countries within 4 years.

The problem is that despite the failures of the Russian army in Ukraine, the Russian air force retains significant combat power, and its nuclear and missile forces remain intact.

It is no secret that the Black Sea Fleet suffered significant losses, but one cannot ignore the fact that other Russian fleets were not reduced.

Moreover, the Kremlin claims that it is determined to increase the total number of its troops to 1.5 million soldiers.

And Russia has enough main battle tanks to make a limited offensive possible tomorrow, the German general explained.

