The Swiss "Kremlin puppet" unexpectedly let Putin down
Category
Economics
Publication date

The Swiss "Kremlin puppet" unexpectedly let Putin down

Gunvor trader created new problems for Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Swiss trader Gunvor has officially confirmed that it is refusing to buy Lukoil's international assets. The unexpected decision came after US President Donald Trump's team called the company a "puppet of Russia."

Points of attention

  • The fallout between Gunvor and Lukoil sheds light on the complexities of maintaining business relationships amid political upheavals and the scrutiny faced by companies perceived to have ties with sanctioned entities.
  • This incident emphasizes the significant role of governments and regulatory bodies, such as the US Treasury Department, in shaping global trade dynamics and influencing corporate decisions in sensitive geopolitical contexts.

Gunvor trader created new problems for Putin

In fact, he came under pressure from the US Treasury Department.

The American department issued an official statement, emphasizing that President Donald Trump "has made it clear that the (Russian-Ukrainian, - ed.) war must end immediately."

As long as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his senseless killings, the Kremlin puppet company Gunvor will never receive a license to operate and make a profit, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

Gunvor's corporate affairs director Seth Pietras responded to these allegations.

According to him, this statement by Donald Trump's team is "fundamentally false and misleading."

However, despite this, the Swiss company welcomes "the opportunity to correct this apparent misunderstanding."

Against the backdrop of the latter, Gunvor decided to abandon the purchase of Lukoil's international assets.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the US Treasury Department issues permits for transactions related to organizations under sanctions.

De facto, this means that without such permission, the trader could potentially fall under secondary US sanctions.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Bundestag President calls Germany the "brothel of Europe"
Klöckner calls for change in Germany
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is our sea." Sweden publicly challenges Russia
Sweden has announced its forecast for Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban goes to talks with Trump with a concrete plan
What did Orban plan?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?