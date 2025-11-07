Orban goes to talks with Trump with a concrete plan

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, during his visit to Washington, intends to convince US President Donald Trump to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
- The talks between Orban and Trump will focus on defining a roadmap for potential US-Russia meetings and a Russian-Ukrainian peace agreement.
- Trump's change of stance on meeting Putin reflects disappointment with the progress in negotiations, signaling potential shifts in diplomatic approaches.
According to anonymous sources, the main goal for the pro-Russian politician during his visit to Washington is to invite Trump to Hungary.
Orbán's team believes that Trump's visit will strengthen the prime minister's role in his position and energize his conservative base.
Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Guias, made a statement on this occasion.
According to him, the talks on November 8 will be "an opportunity for the two heads of state ... to define a roadmap that could lead to a meeting between the United States and Russia, and then to a Russian-Ukrainian peace agreement."
As mentioned earlier, the head of the White House changed his mind about meeting with Putin in Budapest and admitted that he was disappointed with the pace of negotiations with Russia.
