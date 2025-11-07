Trump announces "significant progress" in ending Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump announces "significant progress" in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump assessed the progress of the negotiations
American leader Donald Trump once again declared that he had successfully ended 8 wars. Moreover, he added that "significant progress" had been made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

  • The progress in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine is being assessed by the White House chief of staff amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.
  • Despite Trump's announcements, the actual timeline and concrete actions towards ending the conflict remain uncertain.

Trump assessed the progress of the negotiations

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.

Trump again recalled that 3 months ago his team concluded a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to the American leader, this is one of eight wars that the United States stopped in 8 months.

Moreover, Donald Trump announced "significant progress" in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

We are trying to finish another one, if possible, between Russia and Ukraine. We haven't succeeded yet, but I think we've made significant progress.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

It is also worth noting: recently, commenting on the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump cynically noted that "sometimes the parties need to be allowed to fight. And they are fighting."

