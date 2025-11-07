American leader Donald Trump once again declared that he had successfully ended 8 wars. Moreover, he added that "significant progress" had been made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The progress in negotiations to end Russia's war against Ukraine is being assessed by the White House chief of staff amidst ongoing diplomatic efforts.
- Despite Trump's announcements, the actual timeline and concrete actions towards ending the conflict remain uncertain.
Trump assessed the progress of the negotiations
The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.
Trump again recalled that 3 months ago his team concluded a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
According to the American leader, this is one of eight wars that the United States stopped in 8 months.
Moreover, Donald Trump announced "significant progress" in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.
It is also worth noting: recently, commenting on the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump cynically noted that "sometimes the parties need to be allowed to fight. And they are fighting."
