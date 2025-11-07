Trump announces "significant progress" in ending Russia's war against Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump once again declared that he had successfully ended 8 wars. Moreover, he added that "significant progress" had been made in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Trump assessed the progress of the negotiations

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter during a dinner with Central Asian leaders.

Trump again recalled that 3 months ago his team concluded a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

According to the American leader, this is one of eight wars that the United States stopped in 8 months.

Moreover, Donald Trump announced "significant progress" in resolving Russia's war against Ukraine.

We are trying to finish another one, if possible, between Russia and Ukraine. We haven't succeeded yet, but I think we've made significant progress. Donald Trump President of the United States

It is also worth noting: recently, commenting on the course of Russia's war against Ukraine, Trump cynically noted that "sometimes the parties need to be allowed to fight. And they are fighting."