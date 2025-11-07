Tomahawk for Ukraine. How negotiations with the US are going

Official Kyiv currently foresees "positive" negotiations with the team of US leader Donald Trump regarding the purchase of Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna.

Journalists point out that Stefanishina's optimistic statements came after the US president announced that he was not currently considering providing Tomahawk to Ukraine.

According to the ambassador, discussions are still ongoing, but many delegations are simultaneously actively working to increase available financial resources “to acquire greater military capabilities in the United States.

It's not just the Tomahawk, but also various types of other long-range and short-range missiles, and I can only say that it's quite positive. Olga Stefanishyna Madam Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States

Journalists also asked her to comment on the almost daily Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks.

"This is undoubtedly a very difficult period for Ukraine," she admitted.

Stefanishyna officially confirmed that President Zelenskyy's team is doing everything possible to significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense.