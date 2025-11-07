Tomahawk for Ukraine. How negotiations with the US are going

Official Kyiv currently foresees "positive" negotiations with the team of US leader Donald Trump regarding the purchase of Tomahawk missiles and other long-range weapons. This was announced by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, Olga Stefanishyna.
Ukraine is set to receive Tomahawk
Journalists point out that Stefanishina's optimistic statements came after the US president announced that he was not currently considering providing Tomahawk to Ukraine.
According to the ambassador, discussions are still ongoing, but many delegations are simultaneously actively working to increase available financial resources “to acquire greater military capabilities in the United States.
Journalists also asked her to comment on the almost daily Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks.
Stefanishyna officially confirmed that President Zelenskyy's team is doing everything possible to significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defense.
The ambassador also warned world leaders: any reluctance to put pressure on an aggressor country will be perceived as "something that gives them (the Russians — ed.) the green light to build up their capabilities."
