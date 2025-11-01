Trump humiliates Orban after his pleas regarding Russian oil

American leader Donald Trump officially confirmed to reporters that he refused to grant Hungary an exemption from American sanctions against Russian oil.

Orban failed to persuade Trump

The White House chief of staff made a statement on this matter aboard the presidential plane.

Donald Trump publicly stated that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had approached him with a request to make an exception for his country.

He asked for an exception (from the sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft — ed.). We didn't provide it, but he asked. Donald Trump President of the United States

Despite this, he also added that he still considers Viktor Orbán his friend.

The Hungarian leader himself recently stated that he would try to explain to Donald Trump why his country is so dependent on Russian energy.

Orban once again reminded that his country is landlocked, therefore directly dependent on land routes:

And if we don't adapt to this situation, we won't have energy sources. Share

What is important to understand is that countries that continue to purchase goods or cooperate with companies that have been subject to US sanctions risk being subject to secondary restrictions for violating them.