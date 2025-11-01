Canadian Prime Minister forced to apologize to Trump

Canadian leader Mark Carney has publicly acknowledged that he apologized to US President Donald Trump for a political ad against tariffs that was distributed by the premier of the Canadian province of Ontario, Doug Ford.
Points of attention
- Despite Ontario Premier Doug Ford's pledge to halt the ads, the White House remains unconvinced, showcasing the delicate relations between the two countries.
- The apology by the Canadian Prime Minister highlights the importance of diplomatic channels and communication in managing international trade disputes and political tensions.
Carney spoke about his conversation with Trump
The Canadian leader made a statement on this matter after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea.
According to Carney, he did apologize to the US president during a private meeting this week.
The Canadian leader noted that he reviewed the ad with Ontario Premier Doug Ford before it aired, but also emphasized that he opposed its use.
What is important to understand is that on October 26, Donald Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on Canada in response to a television advertisement by the province of Ontario that aired in the United States.
The video contains excerpts from speeches by former US President Ronald Reagan, who criticizes tariffs.
Interestingly, Ontario Premier Doug Ford recently promised to stop airing the ads, but the White House chief of staff was not reassured.
