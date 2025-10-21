EU leaders support Trump's idea regarding Ukraine

On October 21, European leaders issued a joint statement reaffirming their support for Ukraine and expressing their approval of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end hostilities on the frontline.
Points of attention
- European leaders highlight the necessity of pressuring Russia's economy and defense industry to compel Putin to engage in meaningful peace efforts.
- The joint statement by EU leaders underscores the international community's commitment to upholding the principle that borders cannot be altered by force.
Trump received support from the EU
Allies in Europe once again drew attention to the fact that they are united in their desire for a just and lasting peace that the Ukrainian nation deserves.
In addition, official Brussels remains committed to the principle that international borders cannot be changed by force.
According to European leaders, Putin's delaying tactics each time confirm the fact that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace.
The international community cannot ignore the fact that the head of the Kremlin has been choosing terror and destruction over peace every day, for many years now.
