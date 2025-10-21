On October 21, European leaders issued a joint statement reaffirming their support for Ukraine and expressing their approval of US President Donald Trump's efforts to end hostilities on the frontline.

Trump received support from the EU

Allies in Europe once again drew attention to the fact that they are united in their desire for a just and lasting peace that the Ukrainian nation deserves.

"We strongly support President Trump's position that hostilities must cease immediately and the current line of contact should become the starting point for negotiations," the official statement said. Share

In addition, official Brussels remains committed to the principle that international borders cannot be changed by force.

According to European leaders, Putin's delaying tactics each time confirm the fact that Ukraine is the only party serious about peace.

The international community cannot ignore the fact that the head of the Kremlin has been choosing terror and destruction over peace every day, for many years now.