According to Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is sending a signal to US President Donald Trump about his readiness for a peace deal to end the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- He emphasizes the need to maintain contact with experienced Russian dissidents to exert psychological pressure on Putin and influence key points of the conflict.
- Khodorkovsky believes stopping the war in Ukraine is crucial and suggests influencing Putin through opposition consolidation rather than waiting for him to exit the scene.
What is Putin seeking?
A prominent opposition figure shared his impressions of the recent telephone conversation between the Russian dictator and the American leader.
In his opinion, such territorial "compromises", if Kyiv still agrees to them, will be used by Putin to destabilize the situation in the rest of Ukraine.
Against the backdrop of recent events, the Russian oppositionist also harshly criticized the diplomatic capabilities of the United Kingdom.
He drew attention to the fact that official London has lost expert knowledge about Russia and is unable to effectively influence the Kremlin or support the Russian opposition.
That is why he asks the British Foreign Office not to lose contact with experienced Russian dissidents.
He believes that by exerting psychological pressure on Putin, in particular through the consolidation of the opposition, it is possible to gain influence on key points of the conflict.
More on the topic
