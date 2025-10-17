Lukashenko decided to drastically change course in the political arena
Belarus wants to ease sanctions pressure
Source:  Reuters

According to Reuters, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is on a course to emerge from political isolation on the international stage. The Putin ally sees a chance for success amid warming relations with the United States.

  • The Belarusian regime's alignment with Putin is evolving, as Lukashenko demands an end to Russia's war of aggression, signaling a shift in alliances.
  • Efforts to lift sanctions against Belarus are driving these strategic diplomatic moves and high-profile statements by Lukashenko.

Belarus wants to ease sanctions pressure

Official Minsk decided to start its “assault” in this direction with negotiations with the European Union.

As journalists managed to find out, the Belarusian embassy in Paris has already sent out invitations by email to a number of missions of European countries.

Yuriy Ambrazevych, a former deputy foreign minister of Belarus who was appointed Minsk's ambassador to the Vatican in March, "is now informally responsible for coordinating Belarusian diplomatic contacts in Western European capitals" and has requested meetings in Paris on October 6, 8, or 9.

According to media reports, Ambrazevic actively sought to hold a series of meetings with his fellow ambassadors accredited in France.

"What is important to understand is that this was done in accordance with standard diplomatic practice."

Also, Lukashenko himself recently surprised with a series of high-profile statements that ran counter to his pro-Russian position.

For example, he demanded an immediate end to the war of aggression being waged by dictator Putin, and also unexpectedly added that he wants to see Ukraine as an independent and sovereign state.

According to journalists and analysts, in this way the Lukashenko regime is seeking the lifting of sanctions against Belarus.

