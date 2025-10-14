Lukashenko demanded an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Lukashenko demanded an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has unexpectedly declared that Ukraine should be an independent state. He also added that he wants the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine to end now.

Points of attention

  • Lukashenko's paradoxical statements signal a shift in his stance towards Ukraine and possible willingness to engage in conflict resolution with American involvement.
  • The unexpected call for peace from Lukashenko underscores the complex dynamics and shifting alliances in the region amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements

Putin's henchman unexpectedly began to argue that Ukraine should exist as a sovereign, independent, peace-loving state and "not create any problems or threats to anyone."

We are for the war to be stopped now. Otherwise, this independent (Ukraine — ed.) sovereign state will disappear... If the Americans want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and see some small role for us there, we are ready to participate in it. We have stated our position — peace and only peace.

Alexander Lukashenko

Alexander Lukashenko

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus

In addition, the Belarusian dictator revealed details of his recent meetings with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko once again began to cynically lie that official Moscow was determined to establish peace.

He also invents that supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks could lead to nuclear war.

"Probably, Donald Trump understands this best of all, who is in no hurry to give up this deadly weapon and allow it to strike deep into Russia, as President Zelensky hopes," Lukashenko added.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Kaliningrad will be destroyed." General Hodges publicly threatened Putin
Hodges issued a warning to the Kremlin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many Tomahawk missiles can Ukraine receive — expert's version
The US can't give Ukraine many Tomahawks?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky warned of important changes on the front
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky made an important statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?