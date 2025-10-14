Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has unexpectedly declared that Ukraine should be an independent state. He also added that he wants the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine to end now.
Points of attention
- Lukashenko's paradoxical statements signal a shift in his stance towards Ukraine and possible willingness to engage in conflict resolution with American involvement.
- The unexpected call for peace from Lukashenko underscores the complex dynamics and shifting alliances in the region amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements
Putin's henchman unexpectedly began to argue that Ukraine should exist as a sovereign, independent, peace-loving state and "not create any problems or threats to anyone."
In addition, the Belarusian dictator revealed details of his recent meetings with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Lukashenko once again began to cynically lie that official Moscow was determined to establish peace.
He also invents that supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks could lead to nuclear war.
