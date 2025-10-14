Lukashenko demanded an immediate end to Russia's war against Ukraine

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has unexpectedly declared that Ukraine should be an independent state. He also added that he wants the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine to end now.

Lukashenko made a number of paradoxical statements

Putin's henchman unexpectedly began to argue that Ukraine should exist as a sovereign, independent, peace-loving state and "not create any problems or threats to anyone."

We are for the war to be stopped now. Otherwise, this independent (Ukraine — ed.) sovereign state will disappear... If the Americans want to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and see some small role for us there, we are ready to participate in it. We have stated our position — peace and only peace. Alexander Lukashenko Self-proclaimed President of Belarus

In addition, the Belarusian dictator revealed details of his recent meetings with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Lukashenko once again began to cynically lie that official Moscow was determined to establish peace.

He also invents that supplying Ukraine with Tomahawks could lead to nuclear war.