Former commander of US Army Forces in Europe, General Ben Hodges, warned that a Russian invasion of NATO would be a disaster for the Russian dictator, as the Alliance countries would strike devastating blows at the enemy's military bases, including in Kaliningrad and Sevastopol.

Hodges issued a warning to the Kremlin

According to the general, Putin should not expect his potential war against NATO to be similar to the long-running war against Ukraine.

Hodges made it clear: if Russia attacked Poland in 2025, just as it attacked Ukraine, it would be destroyed by NATO air forces and Alliance ground forces.

You can be sure: Kaliningrad will be destroyed in the first hours. In the first hours, Kaliningrad is gone; all Russian facilities are destroyed. Any Russian military facilities in Sevastopol are also destroyed. So direct comparisons are inappropriate here. Ben Hodges Former Commander of US Army Europe

According to him, 11 years ago when the war began, Europe, the United States, and Canada generally supported Ukraine.

However, one cannot ignore the fact that they were too dependent on Russia for oil and gas supplies.